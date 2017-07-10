Blac Chyna Finally Speaks About Rob Kardashian Situation

Blac Chyna has finally spoken about the rant that Rob Kardashian went on all over social media about her alleged infidelity and their relationship. If you somehow missed it Rob Kardashian took to social media to “expose” Blac Chyna in many ways which included nude photos and videos that she sent to him of her with another man.

Of course Blac Chyna has lawyered up because California has a law where it is a crime to share sexually explicit images of another person. At the time of this publication Rob Kardashian hasn’t been officially charged but Blac Chyna plans to pursue some sort of charges.

