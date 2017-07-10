Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 10, 2017

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – July 10, 2017

Photo by Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 10, 2017

Music
Trending
Home > Music

Blac Chyna Finally Speaks About Rob Kardashian Situation

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna has finally spoken about the rant that Rob Kardashian went on all over social media about her alleged infidelity and their relationship.  If you somehow missed it Rob Kardashian took to social media to “expose” Blac Chyna in many ways which included nude photos and videos that she sent to him of her with another man.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Of course Blac Chyna has lawyered up because California has a law where it is a crime to share sexually explicit images of another person.  At the time of this publication Rob Kardashian hasn’t been officially charged but Blac Chyna plans to pursue some sort of charges.

RELATED STORIES:  Blac Chyna Sends Cheating Videos to Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna

12 photos Launch gallery

Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna

Continue reading Blac Chyna Finally Speaks About Rob Kardashian Situation

Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna , Rob Kardashian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 2 hours ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 3 hours ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 3 hours ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
#DayPartyCockTALES| 2 Chainz’s Pink TRAP House Is Getting…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 4 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 5 days ago
07.05.17
Photos