T.I.P Has Some Advice For Men!!! [VIDEO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
T.I.P has some kind words for men when it comes to keeping things that woman share with you a secret.

TMZ caught up with TI and asked him about getting in the middle of Rob’s social media rampage against Blac Chyna last week … he dropped these words of advice/aka shade towards Rob K.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • How do you feel about this?
  • Should men put a woman on blast like that after a break up?
  • Should the woman do the same?
  • Should TI have just saved his 2 cents?
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Continue reading T.I.P Has Some Advice For Men!!! [VIDEO]

