T.I.P Has Some Advice For Men!!! [VIDEO]

T.I.P has some kind words for men when it comes to keeping things that woman share with you a secret.
TMZ caught up with TI and asked him about getting in the middle of Rob’s social media rampage against Blac Chyna last week … he dropped these words of advice/aka shade towards Rob K.
Fasho Thoughts:
- How do you feel about this?
- Should men put a woman on blast like that after a break up?
- Should the woman do the same?
- Should TI have just saved his 2 cents?
