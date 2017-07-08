SharifDKingShow Cal Scruby – “Long Story Short” (Video)

Cal Scruby is back with his new project “Long story Short” which fans are going nuts for after doing a super dope collaboration with Chris Brown “welcome To My Life” which kicked off the more transparent side of Cal Scruby. Cal Scruby has created a more descriptive piece of art through out this new project starting with the title track “Long story Short” which shines a light on his come up and his childhood memories. Cal scruby is clearly underrated and “Long Story Short” its an inspiration to others who have earned success and are dedicated to being at the top. Watch the visual below.

