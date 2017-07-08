SharifDKingShow Cal Scruby – “Long Story Short” (Video)

Cal Scruby is back with his new project “Long story Short” which fans are going nuts for after doing a super dope collaboration with Chris Brown “welcome To My Life” which kicked off the more transparent side of Cal Scruby. Cal Scruby has created a more descriptive piece of art through out this new project starting with the title track “Long story Short” which shines a light on his come up and his childhood memories. Cal scruby is clearly underrated and “Long Story Short” its an inspiration to others who have earned success and are dedicated to being at the top. Watch the visual below.
It’s Lit: All The Stars On The Billboard Music Awards Magenta Carpet
It’s Lit: All The Stars On The Billboard Music Awards Magenta Carpet
1. G-Eazy1 of 19
2. Rita Ora2 of 19
3. Jussie Smollett3 of 19
4. Lea Michele4 of 19
5. Camila Cabello5 of 19
6. Ansel Elgort6 of 19
7. DJ Khaled7 of 19
8. Rachel Lindsay8 of 19
9. Ludacris9 of 19
10. John Legend10 of 19
11. Vanessa Hudgens11 of 19
12. Nicole Scherzinger12 of 19
13. Sway Calloway13 of 19
14. The Chainsmokers14 of 19
15. Hailee Steinfeld15 of 19
16. Jason Derulo16 of 19
17. Ty Dolla $ign17 of 19
18. Olivia Munn18 of 19
19. Desiigner and Drake19 of 19
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow