Music
Trending
Home > Music

Beyonce Reportedly Rejects Kim and Kanye’s Baby Gifts!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment
2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

MSN is reporting that Kim and Kanye sent some very lavish gifts to Beyonce and JAYZ after the arrival of Rumi and Sir Carter and even sent Blue Ivy something as well.  But Beyonce reportedly wanted nothing to do with the gifts and rejected them!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We’ve all heard rumblings around Hollywood that Beyonce didn’t like Kim but this may be the ultimate slap in the face for the West!  Kim allegedly sent Beyonce one of her KKW contour kits in a $150k gold box, 10K worth of children’s clothes for Blue and the twins from their sold out children’s line and even had a few custom pieces in there as well.  Sources say that Beyonce didn’t want them so she shared the lavish gifts with the hospital crew.

Could this have been the reason Kanye cut ties with Tidal?  Or maybe it was that diss in Jay’s new 4:44 album?

RELATED STORY: Will Kanye West Respond To Jay Z On His Next Album?



We Love Blue Ivy Carter

100 photos Launch gallery

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Continue reading We Love Blue Ivy Carter

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Most Popular Philly Rapper Cool C Granted 2nd Stay of Execution Teacher “Fixes” Students Hair & Post Pictures on Facebook! Good Deed or Did the Teacher Overstep Her Boundaries? Shooting at Port Columbus Airport… Suspect Killed JCPenney to close Eastland Mall store in May Happy Birthday Blue Ivy Carter! Hip-Hop’s Favorite Baby Over The Years [PHOTOS] Tia Mowry Reveals Why She Refused To Have Sex With Hubby Cory Hardrict For A Year Ex-Ohio Inmate Sent Back to Jail Because of Facebook Post!


source

beyonce , jayz , kanye west , kim kardashian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 6 hours ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 4 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 6 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 1 week ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 1 week ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 1 week ago
06.29.17
Photos