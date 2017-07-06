CHICAGO VIOLENCE: More Than 100 Shootings Over Holiday Weekend

The city of Chicago says it experienced one of its most violent Fourth of July holiday weekends ever as more than 100 people were shot between Friday and Wednesday.

Police say 15 people were killed, including a 13-year-old boy, and 86 others were wounded. Nearly half of the shootings occurred near the end of the long holiday weekend. Police say most of the shootings were the result of “petty disputes that escalated into somebody pulling out a gun.” (Chicago Tribune)

