Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

CHICAGO VIOLENCE: More Than 100 Shootings Over Holiday Weekend

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

The city of Chicago says it experienced one of its most violent Fourth of July holiday weekends ever as more than 100 people were shot between Friday and Wednesday.

Police say 15 people were killed, including a 13-year-old boy, and 86 others were wounded. Nearly half of the shootings occurred near the end of the long holiday weekend. Police say most of the shootings were the result of “petty disputes that escalated into somebody pulling out a gun.” (Chicago Tribune)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Gun violence always spikes in the summer.
  • Most of the shootings occurred in the South and West sides of the city.
  • There were 49 people shot over the Memorial Day weekend.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

$100 , Chicago violence , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Holiday , more , over , shootings , Than , Weekend

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 2 hours ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 22 hours ago
07.05.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 24 hours ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 4 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 6 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 7 days ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 7 days ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 7 days ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 7 days ago
06.30.17
Photos