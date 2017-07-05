Fasho Celebrity News
TUPAC: Letter To Madonna Up for Auction

A very personal letter that Tupac Shakur wrote to Madonna from jail will be auctioned off later this month.

In the handwritten letter, which was dated January 15th, 1995, Tupac informs Madonna that he was ending their relationship because she is white. He wrote, “For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting. But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.” He added, “I never meant to hurt you.”

The letter will have a starting bid of $100,000 but is expected to fetch close to $200,000. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • In the letter, Tupac admits he was hurt after hearing that she had been with other rappers besides him.
  • He also invited Madonna to visit him in jail so they could speak face to face. It’s unknown if she ever did.
  • He said he was writing the letter to get everything off his chest in case anything happened to him.
don juan fasho

