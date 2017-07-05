Fasho Celebrity News
2 CHAINZ: Using Trap House for Good

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
2 Chainz’s pink trap house in Atlanta isn’t just a landmark for visitors and a place to take selfies anymore.

What started as a marketing effort for his latest album has turned into so much more. On Sunday, community organizers gathered at the trap house, which is painted to match the cover of Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Hoping to encourage community involvement, organizers asked attendees to examine issues that residents who live in the neighborhoods that have spurred trap music deal with.

Two days later, 2 Chainz offered free HIV testing, education, games and giveaways as part of an ongoing community awareness effort.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • What should they turn the trap house into next? Maybe a food bank or a place with employment and job training resources?
  • 2 Chainz makes paying it forward a habit. We’ve seen him go big with generous gifts for single mothers and other folks in need.
  • This is what you call killing two birds with one stone. Promoting an album and doing some good for the community — at the same damn time.
