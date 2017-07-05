2 CHAINZ: Using Trap House for Good

2 Chainz’s pink trap house in Atlanta isn’t just a landmark for visitors and a place to take selfies anymore.

What started as a marketing effort for his latest album has turned into so much more. On Sunday, community organizers gathered at the trap house, which is painted to match the cover of Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Hoping to encourage community involvement, organizers asked attendees to examine issues that residents who live in the neighborhoods that have spurred trap music deal with.

Two days later, 2 Chainz offered free HIV testing, education, games and giveaways as part of an ongoing community awareness effort.

