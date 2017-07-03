BIRDMAN, LIL WAYNE: Recreate Their Classic Album Covers

Cash Money is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a brand new app.

The Apple store exclusive will allow users to recreate iconic album covers with their own personal photos. It also includes a free sticker pack with 20 designs, and a “tattoo pack” of Birdman and Weezy’s ink. The app also lets Cash Money fans stream more than a dozen classic videos and watch behind-the-scenes footage with commentary from artists, filmmakers and talent.

Label co-founder Ronald “Slim” Williams said, “The app engages fans on the modern playing field, while celebrating our history. It’s the perfect balance. I can remember selling our first releases out of my car, and I can’t wait to see how the album artwork comes to life in the digital space! It’s the beginning of yet another era for Cash Money.”

Talk About It: