Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand Up Against Kodak Black

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

ENTERTAINMENT-US-MTV-MOVIE-TV-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty


*Long sigh* Can Amber Rose‘ .

The Slut Walk founder spoke up against Kodak Black‘s offensive statements about dark skinned women. In a lengthy Instagram caption, Muva acknowledges the privileges she receives as a light skinned woman in the entertainment industry, and takes a deep dive into her past as a mixed race woman attending predominantly Black schools.

“This really makes me so sad. Being a ‘yellowbone’ mixed light-skinned woman, I know unfortunately that modeling jobs, boys, and opportunities came to me easier, but did not realize that until I got older,” she writes. t“Growing up in Philly I went to an all black school. I was the ‘white girl.’ The one that the boys DIDN’T like. The girl that wasn’t as cool as the brown skinned girls. Black was the thing to be!”

Rose, in an effort to empathize with the colorism struggles darker skin women face, so turns the conversation around on why she was hated.

“Little did I know at such a young age society was teaching [dark skin girls] to hate me,” she continued. “Society was telling these girls that they weren’t as beautiful as me because of their complexion. They were too strong and too outspoken.”

#AmberRose responds to #KodakBlack's comments on black women (Swipe)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

While some people appreciated Amber Rose’s statement, some analyzed Amber’s stance as self-centered.

What do you think about Amber Rose’s statement? Sound off in the comments below.

IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand Up Against Kodak Black

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 1 day ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 3 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 3 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 4 days ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 4 days ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 4 days ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 4 days ago
06.30.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 4 days ago
06.29.17
Photos