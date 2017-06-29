Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow DJ Khaled Ft. TravisScott, Rick Ross, Big Sean – "On Everything" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 57 mins ago
Dj Khaled takes another step forward accompanied by Big Sean, Travis Scott, & The Boss Rick Ross. What better way to paint the picture of the blessings and the grateful than to shoot from the castle. DJ Khaled recently launched his new album "Grateful" and is truly ready for big and better "On everything." Watch the "On Eerything" visual to get a more concrete understand of what it means sacrifice and retrieve everything you once had times 2. From the armed guards to the tropical mansion and exotic animals roaming everywhere Dj Khaled is on a different wave with this new album "Grateful." "On Everything" Khaled is definitely built to be the best! Watch Khaled as he pays homage to scarface with a few of scenes in the video below.

 

 

