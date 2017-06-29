Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Future Ft. Chris Brown – “Pie” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Hendrxx & Breezy connect to drop their newest visual for the “Pie” track,which premiered first on the BET Awards Afterparty. Future & Chris Brown highlight their savage ways in the “Pie” video. Check Chris Brown on his vintage Kris Kross Vibe bringing along the entertainment along with Future for all the side chick action. You can find “Pie” single on the digital release of Future’s “HNDRXX” album available everywhere. Peep the “Pie” video below.

 

 

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

44 photos Launch gallery

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

Continue reading 2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

 

#FollowTheCrown :

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , chris brown , DA Domain , Detail , Freeband gang , freebandz , Future , HIP-HOP , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , Pie , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 3 hours ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 4 hours ago
06.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 5 hours ago
06.29.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 9 hours ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Did Brandy And Her New Boo Sir The…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Here’s Everything We Know About Rihanna’s New Mystery…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Serena Williams Covers ‘Vanity Fair,’ Talks Pregnancy &…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Photos