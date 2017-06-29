Entertainment
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive Bel-Air Mansion

Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

Sources say the twins are home and now Beyonce and Jay-Z are looking to make Bel-Air their new home.

It looks like there’s a super secret real estate deal that’s going down in Bel-Air, and the buzz is that Beyonce and Jay-Z are the buyers. It’s all over the real estate community in the area … the house is not on the market, but it has been quietly shopped for $130 MILLION. It’s 30,000 square feet on 1.86 acres, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a basketball court, recording studio, spa and paddle tennis court. It’s also fully furnished.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are currently renting a home where they brought their twins home from the hospital.  It is said they must find a permanent living situation by fall.

RELATED STORY:  See Pictures From Beyonce’s Baby Shower AKA Carter Push Party

