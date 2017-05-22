Music
Beyonce’s Baby Shower AKA Carter Push Party

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
This weekend The Carter’s celebrated the upcoming arrival of their twins and threw a Carter Push Party AKA a baby shower.  There was an African theme and everyone dressed in tribal clothing including Beyonce.  She also let the twins all hang out wearing a bra top and her belly was decorated with henna tattoos.

Invited guest included Solange, Kelley Roland, Serena Williams, Lala Anthony, her mother Tina Lawson and many more!  No sign of Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles.  By the looks of Beyonce’s belly the Carter twins will be here soon!  Check out pictures from the Carter Push Party!

