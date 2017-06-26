2015 BET Experience - Sprite Celebrity Basketball Game

2015 BET Experience – Sprite Celebrity Basketball Game

JustAsh
Soulja Boy Was Banned From BET Award Events

Written By: ashmac

Posted 1 hour ago
Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Fashion Event

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Whenever the BET Awards comes around, you know there are more than a few events that happen. Like the Celebrity Basketball Game. This makes it BET’s 5th year hosting the event. We’ve seen many of your favorite celebrities participate in this game like, Bow wow, Snoop, Chris Brown, and once upon a time… Soulja Boy.

This year BET wanted to eliminate any option of any altercations from happening.

“According to TMZ, a BET rep reached out to Soulja’s manager one day before the game, and told him not to come because of security concerns stemming from his beef with Chris Brown. Soulja Boy’s camp tried to reassure BET that there’d be no problems, but he was cut from the lineup anyway.

The game went on as planned and Chris Brown was named co-MVP along with The Game.” – HNHH

Source: Radio One / Radio One

