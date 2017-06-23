Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder Trial

For the second time the former University of Cincinnati police Officer Ray Tensing murder retrial has ended in another hung jury, meaning jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case.
Tensing was on trail for murder and voluntary manslaughter of Sam Dubose in a traffic stop on July, 15 2015. The jury deliberated for five days before the judge declared this second mistrial. Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury, after the jurors deadlocked for 16 hours in November.
The former cop pulled DuBose over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015, reports NPR. The encounter ended with the ex-cop firing his weapon into the Black motorist’s car. Tensing was indicted for murder less than two weeks following the fatal shooting, and DuBose’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
