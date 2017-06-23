Ohio
Home > Ohio

Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder Trial

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist

Source: Mark Lyons / Getty

For the second time the former University of Cincinnati police Officer  Ray Tensing murder retrial has ended in another hung jury, meaning jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case.

Tensing was on trail for murder and voluntary manslaughter of Sam Dubose in a traffic stop on July, 15 2015.  The jury deliberated for five days before the judge declared this second mistrial.  Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury, after the jurors deadlocked for 16 hours in November.

The former cop pulled DuBose over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015, reports NPR. The encounter ended with the ex-cop firing his weapon into the Black motorist’s car. Tensing was indicted for murder less than two weeks following the fatal shooting, and DuBose’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

REALTED STORY: Cincinnati Reacts to Ray Tensing Mistrial

 

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

12 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder Trial

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

 

mistrial , murder , ray tensing

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 3 hours ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 1 day ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 1 day ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Ruff Ryders Announce 20th Anniversary Reunion…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Kawhi Leonard Cut Off His Braids And The…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Twitter Reacts To Kim Saying Her Bikini Pics…
 2 days ago
06.22.17
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 3 days ago
06.21.17
Photos