Jesse Williams Fights For Joint Custody Amid Divorce

The divorce drama between Jesse Williams and his soon-to-be ex-wife,, just got way more intense.

According to E!, the Grey’s Anatomy star has accused his estranged wife of keeping him from their two children — three-year old Sadie and one-year old Maceo. Williams requested a court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan, in which he states, “Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence.”

He added, “On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children.” However, Aryn is denying all of Jesse’s claims. Her attorney released a statement, saying, “Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children’s privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams’ unilateral and unfortunate public allegations.”

As we reported, Jesse Williams filed for divorce from Aryn earlier this year after five years of marriage and nearly a decade together. Rumors have been swirling since the split the Williams has been dating actress Minka Kelly. Jesse has yet to comment on the claims.