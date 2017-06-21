O.J. SIMPSON: Parole Hearing Set for July 20th

Next month, O.J Simpson is up for parole.

The Nevada parole board announced his hearing date will be July 20th. It’s possible that Simpson could be released from prison as early as October.

He’s serving a 33-year sentence on armed robbery and kidnapping charges. He stormed a Las Vegas hotel room intending to steal back some of his most famous sports memorabilia.

Simpson lost his prized possessions in the civil case in the double-murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. He escaped criminal conviction in 1995 thanks to a dream team of attorneys, including Kim Kardashian’s father Robert Kardashian. (The Hollywood Reporter)

