Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt Jordan

No peaches for him.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
'Unnecessary Trouble ' Video Debut Party

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


Kenya Moore is being flooded with wedding gifts this week and a judge just granted her the best one.

TMZ reports that the former Miss USA has been granted a one-year restraining order against her ex Matt Jordan just days after secretly tying the knot. Sources say the judge granted the protective order earlier this month after her temporary restraining order against Jordan ended back in April, when she didn’t appear in court.

As you may recall, back when the original restraining order was filed, Kenya claimed she couldn’t find Matt to serve him. The new order says that Matt has to stay at least 200 yards away from Kenya and her family, including her new husband.

Season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta shall be lit.

Photos