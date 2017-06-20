Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42

According to XXL Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep has passed away at the age of 42. The rapper was found unconcious this morning and a statement from Mobb Deep’s publicist has been released

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Several celebrities are giving their condolences online including Nas and 9th Wonder

It was also known that Prodigy suffered from sickle cell anemia. No word on actual cause of death.

