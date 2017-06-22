Tracy Walker

Tracy Walker

Photo by Tracy Walker

Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Black Music Month Feature: Tracy Walker

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

It’s Black Music month and the celebration of women from Cincinnati in the music industry continues with Tracy Walker.  Tracy is a Cincinnati native.  She writes, sings and plays the guitar performing all around the city.  Tracy has been in the music industry for a long time but time some time off after loosing her mother, her newest project is the first in 10 years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out The Wiz own Ash Mac where she sat down with Tracy and had a candid conversation about the industry and her life.

Be sure to visit her website to see where Tracy is performing next and buy her music at TracyWalker.com 

Black Music Month , cincinnati , tracy walker

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
bmm2016_navbar_logo_wizf
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

bmm2016_navbar_logo_wizf Continue reading Black Music Month Feature: Tracy Walker

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

bmm2016_navbar_logo_wizf
comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Photos
Photos