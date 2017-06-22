Black Music Month Feature: Tracy Walker

It’s Black Music month and the celebration of women from Cincinnati in the music industry continues with Tracy Walker. Tracy is a Cincinnati native. She writes, sings and plays the guitar performing all around the city. Tracy has been in the music industry for a long time but time some time off after loosing her mother, her newest project is the first in 10 years.

Check out The Wiz own Ash Mac where she sat down with Tracy and had a candid conversation about the industry and her life.

Be sure to visit her website to see where Tracy is performing next and buy her music at TracyWalker.com

