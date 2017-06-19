Music
Migos Performing Bad & Boujee Live At #BirthdayBashATL2017 Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLPics.net / ATLPics.Net


Migos is probably over performing Bad And Boujee, but if you haven’t seen them do the song live, you are truly missing out. Check out the video below as Migos hits the stage at #BirthdayBashATL2017 to perform their biggest hit to date.

Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017

Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017


