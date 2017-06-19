Migos Performing Bad & Boujee Live At #BirthdayBashATL2017 Is Everything! [Exclusive Video]

Migos is probably over performing Bad And Boujee, but if you haven’t seen them do the song live, you are truly missing out. Check out the video below as Migos hits the stage at #BirthdayBashATL2017 to perform their biggest hit to date.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE BIRTHDAY BASH 2017 CONTENT!
Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017
11 photos Launch gallery
Migos at #BirthdayBashATL2017
1. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 1 of 11
2. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 2 of 11
3. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 3 of 11
4. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 4 of 11
5. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 5 of 11
6. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 6 of 11
7. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 7 of 11
8. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 8 of 11
9. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 9 of 11
10. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 10 of 11
11. Migos #BirthdayBashATL2017Source:ATLPics.Net 11 of 11
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours