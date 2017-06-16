Injured Black Capitol Officer Throws First Pitch At Congressional Game

Injured Black Capitol Officer Throws First Pitch At Congressional Game

David Bailey is one of two officers praised for preventing a gunman from killing multiple victims at a congressional baseball practice.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
The crowd cheered Capitol Hill Police Officer David Bailey when he threw the first pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night, The Hill reports.

Lawmakers Play In Congressional Baseball Game One Day After Shooting Incident

Source: Win McNamee / Getty


Bailey, one of five people injured in a shooting at a congressional baseball practice on Wednesday, walked on crutches to the mound, accompanied by former New York Yankees baseball manger Joe Torre.

Twitter erupted with comments praising Bailey for his heroism.

The suspected gunman injured House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four others before he was shot and died from his injuries. Doctors performed three surgeries on Scalise, who continues to fight for his life.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) praised Bailey and Officer Crystal Griner, who was also injured in the shooting, for their bravery in a speech from the House floor, USA Today reported.

“I expressed our profound gratitude to them. It is clear to me, based on various eyewitness accounts that without these two heroes — Agent Bailey and Agent Griner — many lives would have been lost,” Ryan stated.

The Hill reported that Bailey is a nine-year veteran of the Capitol Police force. He’s a graduate of North Carolina Central University with a degree in physical education.

SOURCE:  The Hill, USA Today

Photos