Jay-Z Has Made Music History!!!

Berry Gordy, Chicago mainstays Robert Lamm and James Pankow and Jay Z headed up the Class of 2017 inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last night (Thursday) in New York.
The gala also honored Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, the team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Jay Z, who became the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall. The historic nature of his award was marked with a video introduction by a longtime fan: former President Barack Obama, who commented, “Jay, you have been inspiring in making me want to be active in my retirement just like you’ve been in yours.” Jay Z was also notable by his absence — his wife, Beyonce is in the final stages of her pregnancy with twins. Music publishing executive Jon Platt accepted in his place.
Gordy delivered the night’s most humorous moments in his induction speech, telling the crowd at New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel that this was the fourth occasion in 25 years he was being honored by the Hall — but it took until now for them to recognize his first love, songwriting. Gordy’s segment was also a family affair, with his daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick performing the Jackie Wilson classic “To Be Loved.”
Other highlights:
- Jon Bon Jovi introduced Max Martin, noting that his 22 number-one pop singles placed him only behind John Lennon and Paul McCartney. In his acceptance, Martin recalled how at age 15, he waited for Bon Jovi to give him an autograph — and now he was introducing him for his achievements.
- Pat Monahan of Train provided the vocals to Pankow’s “Just You ‘N Me,” while Lamm joined his Chicago bandmate for “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is.” Lamm thanked his fellow members for “being in a band that remains willing to play the songs I have written for the past 50 years,” while Pankow called it “the ultimate validation” of his work. No mention was made of Peter Cetera, who declined the opportunity to be inducted alongside Lamm and Pankow.
- After Usher delivered a powerful medley of Jam and Lewis’ songs, Jimmy reminded those on hand that “songwriting is about inspiration” and thanked his “best friend and partner for 45 years.”
- Babyface referred to songwriting as “a religious experience,” comparing it to a spiritual calling: “You don’t choose it; it chooses you.”
- Alan Menken, who received the Johnny Mercer Award, performed a medley of his soundtrack work, including bits from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas and Little Shop of Horrors.
- Ed Sheeran, recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award (for up-and-coming talent), said the happiest time in his life “is when you get the little spark of a song.” He performed his current hit, “Castle on the Hill.”
- The night closed on a high note as Pitbull, given the organization’s first-ever Global Ambassador Award, tied together being the son of Cuban immigrants with his musical and entrepreneurial dreams.