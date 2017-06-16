Jay-Z Has Made Music History!!!

Berry Gordy, Chicago mainstays Robert Lamm and James Pankow and Jay Z headed up the Class of 2017 inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last night (Thursday) in New York.

The gala also honored Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, the team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Jay Z, who became the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall. The historic nature of his award was marked with a video introduction by a longtime fan: former President Barack Obama, who commented, “Jay, you have been inspiring in making me want to be active in my retirement just like you’ve been in yours.” Jay Z was also notable by his absence — his wife, Beyonce is in the final stages of her pregnancy with twins. Music publishing executive Jon Platt accepted in his place.

Gordy delivered the night’s most humorous moments in his induction speech, telling the crowd at New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel that this was the fourth occasion in 25 years he was being honored by the Hall — but it took until now for them to recognize his first love, songwriting. Gordy’s segment was also a family affair, with his daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick performing the Jackie Wilson classic “To Be Loved.”

Other highlights: