Judge Grants Karrueche 5 Year Restraining Order Against Breezy

Posted 2 hours ago
There’s his side, her side, and then the truth. Who knows what was said in the courtroom because… simply I wasn’t there lol. But TMZ confirms that Karrueche Tran was granted her restraining order against Chris Brown.

My only question is… how long do you think it will be before he shows to her crib, restraining order or not.

“Chris Brown threatened violence against his ex-GF after they broke up, demanding she give back money and gifts he had given her during their relationship … this according to Karrueche Tran’s in-person testimony in court.

Karrueche took the stand Thursday in her restraining order case against Chris, telling a judge after she broke up with the singer … he demanded diamond rings he bought for her to be returned. When she refused … Karrueche says Chris became aggressive.

Karrueche explained that in text messages between herself and Chris post-breakup, he would say things like “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.”

She claims he also texted her more violent threats like … “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games” as well as “Bitch I will beat the s**t out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.” She says he also once wrote “Imma kill blood” under a photo of her and actor Michael B. Jordan.

Karrueche also testified that Chris had beaten her before.

Chris Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, grilled Karrueche on cross-examination, and pressed her on allegedly taunting Chris about the rings by saying she had sold them. Karrueche told Geragos she never planned to return the rings because they were hers. Geragos also brought up the point of Karrueche never reporting any of the alleged behavior to authorities.” 

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

