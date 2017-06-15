Fasho Celebrity News
GAME STILL ON: Lawmakers Won’t Let Shooting Stop Baseball

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 27 mins ago
Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was critically wounded at his Republican team’s baseball practice Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon, GOP and Democratic lawmakers joined forces to announce the game will go as scheduled Thursday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

 

Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle added, “We’re not going to let incidents like this change our way of life and our daily routines.”

The game will benefit the Washington Literacy Center, the Boys and Girls Club and Greater Washington and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation. (New York Daily News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s sad it took a tragedy like this to bring Congress together — at least for the moment.
  • Scalise wore LSU Tigers gear in practice and in games. To honor him, the players on the Democratic and Republican teams will wear LSU gear.
  • President Trump tweeted Wednesday, “Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!”
Photos