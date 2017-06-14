BEYONCÉ: Unconfirmed Reports of Twins Arrival

People are buzzing that Beyoncé delivered her twins.

A source from Jay Z‘s 40/40 nightclub said Beyoncé welcomed yesterday morning a girl and a boy. (New York Daily News)

DJ Khaled relayed news that the twins arrived. Us Weekly quoted two sources that security around Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center was tight.

But this could be a false alarm. Nothing has been confirmed by her reps. No official announcement.

As a reminder, last month, In Touch Weekly reported that Jay Z hired a “decoy team” to draw paparazzi away from Beyoncé’s arrival to the hospital. Jay also demanded that medical staff “sign confidentiality agreements. He also doesn’t want security cameras in the room, hallways or hospital elevators.”

Fasho Thoughts: