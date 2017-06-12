9 O'Clock News
Beyonce Adds Million Dollar Maternity Ward To LA Mansion?

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


The twins have yet to arrive, but they’re already in Queen B’s pockets. The couple reportedly made a million dollar renovation to their home adding a maternity ward.

According to Daily Mail, medical equipment such as, incubators, and a professional neonatal wing has been shipped to the couple’s estate…Leave it to Queen Bey to do it big!

Neighbors have seen vans containing high tech equipment coming from their house and said she’s in prime physical condition and they are setting up a professional maternity unit inside the house for the birth. There will also be an ambulance on standby to take her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital should she or the babies need hospital care.”

