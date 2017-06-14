Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

A Freshman Football Player Collapses and Dies After Workout

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 49 mins ago
Leave a comment

A freshman football player at Kent State in Ohio died yesterday (Tuesday) after working out at the football stadium.

Tyler Heintz, an offensive lineman recruit from Kenton, Ohio, was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the stadium. He was pronounced dead about two hours later. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Heintz had been on campus with other recruits taking summer classes and attending workouts. (Kent Record-Courier)

Fasho Thoughts :

  • Investigators are looking into his medical history for clues.
  • He’s a freshman who is trying to make the team. You hope he wasn’t overdoing it in the gym.
  • This is the second tragedy to strike Kent State this week. A senior student was murdered along with her family at their home.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

A Freshman , After , and , Collapses , Dies , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , football , Player , workout

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading A Freshman Football Player Collapses and Dies After Workout

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 20 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 21 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 24 hours ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Photos