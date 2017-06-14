A Freshman Football Player Collapses and Dies After Workout

A freshman football player at Kent State in Ohio died yesterday (Tuesday) after working out at the football stadium.

Tyler Heintz, an offensive lineman recruit from Kenton, Ohio, was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the stadium. He was pronounced dead about two hours later. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Heintz had been on campus with other recruits taking summer classes and attending workouts. (Kent Record-Courier)

Fasho Thoughts :

Investigators are looking into his medical history for clues.

He’s a freshman who is trying to make the team. You hope he wasn’t overdoing it in the gym.

This is the second tragedy to strike Kent State this week. A senior student was murdered along with her family at their home.

