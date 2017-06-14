BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Congressional Baseball Practice, Congressman Injured

According to CNN Congressman Steve Scalise and aides were shot this morning while attending practice for the annual Congressional Baseball game.

There are not many details at this time, but we do know the shooting took place at an Alexandria Virginia baseball filed. There were a many of congressmen and congressional staffers lying on the ground, no word on how many injuries at this time and who has sustained injuries. According to The Alexandria Police department a suspect is in custody.

We will have updates as more details unfold.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: