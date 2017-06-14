Multiple Injuries Reported From Shooting At Field Used For Congressional Baseball Practice

Multiple Injuries Reported From Shooting At Field Used For Congressional Baseball Practice

Photo by Multiple Injuries Reported From Shooting At Field Used For Congressional Baseball Practice

News
Home > News

BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Congressional Baseball Practice, Congressman Injured

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

According to CNN Congressman Steve Scalise and aides were shot this morning while attending practice for the annual Congressional Baseball game.

There are not many details at this time, but we do know the shooting took place at an Alexandria Virginia baseball filed.  There were a many of congressmen and congressional staffers lying on the ground, no word on how many injuries at this time and who has sustained injuries.  According to The Alexandria Police department a suspect is in custody.

We will have updates as more details unfold.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Congressional Baseball Practice, Congressman Injured

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 20 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 21 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 24 hours ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Photos