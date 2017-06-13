Music
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10

Posted 19 hours ago
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 9

Source: Bravo / Getty

Cameras are already rolling as the ladies of RHOA sip tea. Take a peek for yourself.

 

The peaches are in formation as Bravo has already started filming season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

It was barely two months ago that season 9 of RHOA wrapped up with an explosive reunion. The cliffs notes? There was a lot of crying, a lot of yelling, and Phaedra Parks was allegedly caught in a scandalous lie about Kandi Burruss.

Well, Bravo didn’t waste any time getting the cast back to work. Pics and videos that cropped up on Instagram this weekend showed the ladies shooting scenes at Shamea Morton‘s Tea Party themed bridal shower.


Kandi and her girl  Toya Wright  were there for the event as were Porsha Williams and her sister. Everyone was done up in flowy, floral dresses and skirts that were topped off by the frilliest hats and fascinators.

Kandi and Porsha didn’t appear to pose for any shots together, but they were seated at the same table. Cameras also spotted them playing party games. Here’s hoping they were able to put last season’s drama behind them. It looked like a perfectly lovely time was had by all.






We’ll have to wait until fall to see the new season of RHOA, but you know we’ll be tuned in! Especially since Kandi will help launch an Xscape reality show.

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Bravo, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Video and Second Through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and HelloBeautiful

Photos