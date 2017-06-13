Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts On Colorism

The singer got no love for her statements.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Tinashe has Black Twitter in an uproar due to some recent comments with The Guardian. The “2 On” singer said  it is hard for Black women in the industry and she feels they always have to compete: “Recently, my cousin was with a friend of a friend, who was in high school, and she was like: ‘I’m a fan of Kehlani,’ but in a way that was like, ‘So I can’t be a fan of Tinashe, too.’ Then my friend posed the question, ‘Why not be a fan of both?’ It’s kind of like sport; people feel like they have to pick a side.” Tinashe continued, “There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a Black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange.”

What set Twitter off, however, were her next comments about colorism. Tinashe is biracial, with a Danish mother and a Zimbabwean father, and she discussed her struggles with this identity. “There’s colorism involved in the Black community, which is very apparent,” she said. “It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the Black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a Black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes. I am what I am.”

Many people thought Tinashe was blaming her recent lack of success on her mixed heritage.

Others thought she shouldn’t be talking about light-skinned struggles, considering their history of privilege.

Then there were some who just thought she shouldn’t have bought it up in the first place.

Tinashe has since responded to her criticism saying her quotes were taken out of context. Her colorism struggles were more about her own life, rather than her experience in the industry.

Maybe an acknowledgement of light-skinned privilege could serve Tinashe well. What do you think of her comments? Does the singer need help working through her colorism ideas or was this just blown out of proportion? Let us know in the comments below.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts On Colorism

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Decide Not to Visit…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Tinashe Gets Dragged By Twitter For Her Thoughts…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic
 22 hours ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reportedly Got Matching…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Marvel Comics Cancels ‘Black Panther’ Spinoff Just Days…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
Former Knicks Star Allan Houston Slams ‘Kardashian Kurse’…
 23 hours ago
06.14.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 24 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
Photos