CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South Dakota

Chief Keef was arrested Monday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on drug charges, according to a report in the Argus Leader.

The Minnehaha County jail log confirms that the Chicago rapper — real name Keith Cozart — was arrested and charged at 9:21 a.m. at the Sioux Falls airport with “possession of marijuana two ounces to less than half-pound, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.” Based on what was found on him, Keef is facing a felony charge with a year of possible of jail time and $4000 in fines. The paraphernalia charge is only a misdemeanor, with a possible 30 days of jail time and $500 fine.

