CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South Dakota

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Chief Keef was arrested Monday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on drug charges, according to a report in the Argus Leader.

The Minnehaha County jail log confirms that the Chicago rapper — real name Keith Cozart — was arrested and charged at 9:21 a.m. at the Sioux Falls airport with “possession of marijuana two ounces to less than half-pound, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.” Based on what was found on him, Keef is facing a felony charge with a year of possible of jail time and $4000 in fines. The paraphernalia charge is only a misdemeanor, with a possible 30 days of jail time and $500 fine.

  • In April, Keef was charged with a felony DUI in Miami after he failed a sobriety test. An arrest warrant was issued after he failed to show up for his arraignment.
  • Keef just dropped a new project called Thot Breaker last week.
  • Free Chief Keef!
  • If he gets sentenced to jail, can he send his hologram to do the time?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

