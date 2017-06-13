CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South Dakota

Chief Keef was arrested Monday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on drug charges, according to a report in the Argus Leader.
The Minnehaha County jail log confirms that the Chicago rapper — real name Keith Cozart — was arrested and charged at 9:21 a.m. at the Sioux Falls airport with “possession of marijuana two ounces to less than half-pound, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.” Based on what was found on him, Keef is facing a felony charge with a year of possible of jail time and $4000 in fines. The paraphernalia charge is only a misdemeanor, with a possible 30 days of jail time and $500 fine.
Talk About It:
- In April, Keef was charged with a felony DUI in Miami after he failed a sobriety test. An arrest warrant was issued after he failed to show up for his arraignment.
- Keef just dropped a new project called Thot Breaker last week.
- Free Chief Keef!
- If he gets sentenced to jail, can he send his hologram to do the time?
