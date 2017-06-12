Jamal Woolard On The Difference Between Biggie In “All Eyez On Me” vs. “Notorious” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jamal Woolard is playing Biggie in the highly-anticipated Tupac biopic, “All Eyez On Me,” which is in theaters this Friday! He chatted with Headkrack about the process working on the film, and what new information he learned about Tupac and Biggie. He explains the difference between the Biggie character he’s playing in the All Eyez On Me, versus the one he played in the 2007 biopic, “Notorious.”

Plus, Jamal talks about his love for making music and rapping under his stage name, “Gravy,” and whether or not he could chose between acting and rapping if he had to. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this fascinating interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

