Cincinnati Music Festival is Looking for Local Talent

Win a Chance to Perform At One of The Biggest Music Festivals in the Midwest!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Cincinnati Music Fest

Source: Radio One Cincy / Radio One Cincy

The Cincinnati Music Festival is going down at Paul Brown Stadium July 27th through July 29th at Paul Brown Stadium on the Ohio River and the producers of the show are looking for local talent to performa at the festival with major talent like this years headliners Mary J. Blige, Usher, KEM, New Edition and more!

Candidates are asked to upload a video of themselves performing HERE.  The top three will be picked to perform at one of the three stages at Cincinnati Music Festival official events.

Second Place will perform live at Friday Flow in Washington Park July 14th and get two tickets to the CMF weekend.  First place winner will perform on the Tide stage in front of Paul Brown Stadium July 29th and also get two tickets for the CMF weekend.  The grand prize winner will perform July 27th at the throwback show and July 28th on the main stage.  In addition the grand prize winner will receive two field tickets for the CMF weekend and attend the KEM meet and greet.

We captured the lovely ladies attending the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by Procter & Gamble this weekend. #TeamBeautiful hung out at the Patio Spa where attendees beat the heat,  and got primped and beautified thanks to Cover Girl, Olay, and Pantene! Check out all the best looks, beauties!

