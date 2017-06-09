Entertainment
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Done Throwing Shots At Remy Ma

The jabs keep coming.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne

When Remy Ma dropped her diss track about Nicki Minaj, “Shether,” folks were waiting for a response from Onika. However, it seems like instead of dropping one diss track, Nicki is going on a diss tour, taking any chance she can get to slam Remy Ma. Most recently, she dropped some not-so-friendly bars on a track from 2 Chainz‘ upcoming album  Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

2 Chainz previewed the track at a listening party on Thursday and it seems like the self-proclaimed “queen” is still flexing on the boogie down Bronx native. Nicki boasts about breaking a record once held by Aretha Franklin — being the top female artist with the most hits on the Billboard Hot 100. “Papoose wrote the ‘ETHER’ record,” Nicki spits in “Realize,” “but I broke Aretha record.” Nicki then goes on to question if Nas even cleared his beat for Remy to use on “Shether.” You can check out Nicki’s bars below.

#PressPlay: #NickiMinj got some thangs off her chest in her new #2Chainz feature 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The four month battle continues! With tracks like this, fans are sure to be looking out for 2 Chainz’ album when it drops June 16.

