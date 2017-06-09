BILL COSBY: Tells His Side of the Story

During the fourth day of Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial, the comedian finally gave his side of the story.

Cosby didn’t take the stand, though. He had his 2005 deposition in the Andrea Constand civil suit read aloud. (The civil suit was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.) Constand is also at the center of the current trial. In the deposition, Cosby said he gave her one-and-a-half Benadryl pills and insisted she was never unconscious or incapacitated the night of the alleged incident. Cosby, who was married at the time, admits they engaged in consensual “petting,” but that was it.

Cosby isn’t expected to testify in person.

In her testimony, Constand says Cosby gave her three blue pills, which knocked her out. When she awoke, she allegedly found herself in bed with the comedian. (ABC News)

