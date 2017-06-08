News
WATCH LIVE: James Comey testifies about Russian interference in U.S. election

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
James Comey Testifies At Senate Hearing On Russian Interference In US Election

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

 

June 8th will go down as a major day in American history…. Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before congress about Russia’s alleged interference in the U.S. election that rocked everyone making Donald Trump our 45th president.

Comey was fired from his position abruptly and suspicion quickly rose that President Trump fired him because of his probe into possible fraudulent activity involving the President and Russian.  Watch the live feed of James Comey testifying under oath before senate.  Could thing said lead to impeachment?

Photos