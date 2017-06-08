BILL COSBY: Accuser Takes Stand for Second Day

Andrea Constand, the woman at the center of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, completed her testimony today (Wednesday) after almost two days on the witness stand.

The defense continued its cross-examination of the former Temple University employee, trying to poke holes in her story and her credibility. Lawyer Angela Agrusa questioned Constand over her cell phone records over the years, alcohol consumption habits and use of incense.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Constand detailed the 2004 alleged assault.

In a moment of levity, celebrity attorney Gloria Allred — who has represented several Cosby accusers — was kicked out of the courtroom because her cellphone rang.

Cosby arrived at the courthouse with actress Sheila Frazier, who co-starred with the comedian in the 1978 movie California Suite. On Monday, Cosby kid Keshia Knight Pulliam escorted her onetime TV dad into court. Cosby’s wife has, so far, been a no-show. (Deadline)