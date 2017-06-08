Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

BILL COSBY: Accuser Takes Stand for Second Day

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 42 mins ago
Leave a comment

Andrea Constand, the woman at the center of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial, completed her testimony today (Wednesday) after almost two days on the witness stand.

The defense continued its cross-examination of the former Temple University employee, trying to poke holes in her story and her credibility. Lawyer Angela Agrusa questioned Constand over her cell phone records over the years, alcohol consumption habits and use of incense.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Constand detailed the 2004 alleged assault.

In a moment of levity, celebrity attorney Gloria Allred — who has represented several Cosby accusers — was kicked out of the courtroom because her cellphone rang.

Cosby arrived at the courthouse with actress Sheila Frazier, who co-starred with the comedian in the 1978 movie California Suite. On Monday, Cosby kid Keshia Knight Pulliam escorted her onetime TV dad into court. Cosby’s wife has, so far, been a no-show. (Deadline)

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

15 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Continue reading BILL COSBY: Accuser Takes Stand for Second Day

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

accuser , bill cosby , Day , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , For , second , Stand , Takes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare…
 16 hours ago
06.07.17
Here’s Why Sean Kingston Doesn’t Want To Pay…
 16 hours ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were Set To…
 17 hours ago
06.07.17
Remember When Bill Maher Defended Using The N-Word…
 17 hours ago
06.07.17
T.I. Tells Tiny And Tamar Braxton To Squash…
 19 hours ago
06.07.17
Yikes! Nas Hit With $300K Tax Lien
 21 hours ago
06.07.17
Watch: Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion…
 22 hours ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Exclusive: Jidenna Talks New Tour, His Ideal Woman…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Photos