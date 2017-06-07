Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Yikes! Nas Hit With $300K Tax Lien

Uncle Sam has major beef with Esco.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Nas and Lauryn Hill have more in common than a classic hip hop duet and an upcoming tour.

Just like the legendary singer, Esco is having some problems with paying his taxes. According to Bossip, the state of California’s Tax Franchise Board recently slapped the veteran rapper with a tax lien for $294,057 for income from 2014 and 2015. Reports say that the amount will continue to garner interest until the debt is paid, and the state could even come for the Nas’s properties.

Unfortunately for the rapper, the lien will also become attached to any new property that he decides to buy. But this isn’t the first time Nas found himself on Uncle Sam’s bad side. Earlier this year, he paid more than $3.5 million in back taxes after the IRS accused him of not paying federal income taxes in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Nas also still owes nearly $426,000 to the state of Georgia on income he earned in 2007.

Hopefully, with the proceeds from his upcoming tour with Lauryn Hill, they both can be in the clear with the federal government. Nas and L. Boogie are set to embark on a North American tour starting in September.

Check out the tour dates here.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janet Jackson Loses the Baby Weight to Prepare…
 7 hours ago
06.07.17
Here’s Why Sean Kingston Doesn’t Want To Pay…
 7 hours ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Were Set To…
 8 hours ago
06.07.17
Remember When Bill Maher Defended Using The N-Word…
 8 hours ago
06.07.17
T.I. Tells Tiny And Tamar Braxton To Squash…
 10 hours ago
06.07.17
Yikes! Nas Hit With $300K Tax Lien
 12 hours ago
06.07.17
Watch: Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion…
 13 hours ago
06.07.17
Gucci Mane Welcome Home Concert
#SharifDKingShow Gucci Mane – “Bucket List” (Video)
 1 day ago
06.06.17
Is Tidal Teasing A New Jay Z Album…
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Exclusive: Common Opens Up About His Role In…
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Foxy Brown Arrived Late To Her Own Show…
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Boosie Badazz Goes On A Homophobic Rant About…
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Exclusive: Jidenna Talks New Tour, His Ideal Woman…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Photos