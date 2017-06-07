More Details On The Gucci Mane & Keyshoa Ka’oir’s Reality Show

We’re getting more details on the deal that went down to get Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s reality show on the air.
TMZ reports that BET paid him $400,000 and her $250,000 to get commitments from the future Mr. and Mrs. Mane. The network will also foot the bill for an extravagant wedding, with an estimated price tag of around $1 million.
The show will document the lives of Gucci and Keyshia leading up to their big day on October 17th. The plan is for an eight-episode run, which will feature scenes from bachelor and bachelorette parties.
Fasho Thoughts:
- VH1 was also in the running to get the show, but apparently BET out-bid the home of Love and Hip-Hop.
- We hear the plan is for the wedding to go down in Miami with around 200 guests.
- Their romance has been pretty public from the jump. Don’t forget, he proposed to her on the kiss cam at an Atlanta Hawks game.
- Now that Gucci is sober, it will be interesting to see how he spends his bachelor party.
- No word on a premiere date, but sounds like late summer or early fall.
- They get their wedding paid for and they get paid to deal with all the stress leading up to the big day? Sounds like a pretty good deal.
- Would you get married on TV if it meant you could have your dream wedding?
