More Details On The Gucci Mane & Keyshoa Ka’oir’s Reality Show

We’re getting more details on the deal that went down to get Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s reality show on the air.

TMZ reports that BET paid him $400,000 and her $250,000 to get commitments from the future Mr. and Mrs. Mane. The network will also foot the bill for an extravagant wedding, with an estimated price tag of around $1 million.

The show will document the lives of Gucci and Keyshia leading up to their big day on October 17th. The plan is for an eight-episode run, which will feature scenes from bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Fasho Thoughts: