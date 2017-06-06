Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT

Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT

Killer Mike Says He Would Throw Them Bows

When It Comes to Bill Maher Using the "N Word"

Written By: ashmac

Posted 49 mins ago
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Killer Mike has a few thoughts when it comes to Bill Maher and his use of the n word. Now, I’m still confused as to why he felt like he could use it in the first place and NO I do not want to hear “well rappers use it all the time in hip-hop songs.” In the words of everyone’s momma’s, if your friend jumps off the bridge you going to do it too?

Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Killer Mike have come forward with their opinions.

“Mike claims that he would have punched Maher in the stomach if he had ever used the N-word around him. “I would’ve punched Bill in his stomach and said, ‘You sound stupid,’ and we would’ve smoked a joint after,” he said. “[That’s] what you do when your white friend does that when you’re 13 and he gets a little too comfortable and says it—you punch [him].”

Mike also added that he’s a fierce defender of the first amendment and would not want that freedom of speech to disappear because of disputes over the merits of a joke. You can watch the clip below.” – HNHH

 

Keeping this man on this platform and not firing him sends a louder message.

