How Much Would You Spend For A Cavs vs Warriors Final Ticket???

Tonight the NBA Finals finally begin with the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the series.

And even though this is one of the most anticipated Finals series of all time, with all the stars relatively healthy, tickets to actually attend the games have come down in price.

Back in 2015, when these two teams first squared off in the Finals, the cheapest tickets at Golden State’s Oracle Arena were about $665. This time around, the third year the Cavs and the Warriors have met in the Finals, the cheapest tickets are running about $423.

Unfortunately, fans heading to Cleveland for a game can expect to pay a bit more this year as the cheapest tickets are $344 – up from $327 in 2015. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Fasho Thoughts: