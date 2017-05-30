Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho Jamie Foxx Blasted Online For Fake Sign Language On The Tonight Show

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 54 mins ago
Jamie Foxx is getting blasted online for mocking sign language on The Tonight Show.

While promoting his new game show Beat Shazam, Jamie made hand gestures as host Jimmy Fallon was going to commercial. Many in the deaf community accused the comedian of faking sign language and called him out on social media.

On Friday, deaf actress Marlee Matlin tweeted, “Mr. @iamjamiefoxx. I’d be happy to give you sign language lessons so you could be funnier.” Nyle DiMarco, the first deaf winner of Dancing With the Stars, wrote, “@iamjamsiefoxx, It is straight up disrespectful to make up sign language. Everything is in gibberish.” Later, Nyle, who also won America’s Next Top Model, added, “Also- @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight how was this allowed? Where’s the cultural sensitivity. Not comedy when you make fun of others.” (Gossip Cop)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • As of Sunday night, Jamie hasn’t apologized.
  • Many people pointed out that his actions were particularly bad because he played Ray Charles, who was blind and attended a school for deaf and blind children.
  • He was also trending over the weekend because people couldn’t believe Jamie Foxx isn’t his real name. It’s Eric Marlon Bishop.
