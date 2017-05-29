Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho Solange Out Of Boston Calling Music Festival Migos In

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Solange will no longer be headlining the first day of the Boston Calling music festival today (Friday).

In a press release, the festival says she had to cancel due to “production delays and complications beyond her control.” Instead, Migos will take her spot, performing on the festival’s Green Stage before Chance the Rapper. The rest of the festival is on track as planned, and runs through Sunday.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Frank Ocean recently cancelled multiple festival dates for the same reason.
  • Whatever happened to the show must go on?
  • You know the conspiracy theorists are going to assume this is related to Beyonce‘s pregnancy. But…is it?
  • Who would you rather see live — Migos or Solange?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Boston , Calling , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , festival , In , Migos , Music , Of , Out , solange

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Michael Jackson Impersonator Navi Opens Up About…
 3 days ago
05.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 4 days ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 4 days ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 5 days ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 6 days ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 6 days ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 6 days ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 6 days ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 6 days ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 1 week ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 2 weeks ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 2 weeks ago
05.17.17
Photos