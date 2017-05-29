WTFasho Solange Out Of Boston Calling Music Festival Migos In

Solange will no longer be headlining the first day of the Boston Calling music festival today (Friday).
In a press release, the festival says she had to cancel due to “production delays and complications beyond her control.” Instead, Migos will take her spot, performing on the festival’s Green Stage before Chance the Rapper. The rest of the festival is on track as planned, and runs through Sunday.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Frank Ocean recently cancelled multiple festival dates for the same reason.
- Whatever happened to the show must go on?
- You know the conspiracy theorists are going to assume this is related to Beyonce‘s pregnancy. But…is it?
- Who would you rather see live — Migos or Solange?
