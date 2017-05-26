Lil Wayne’s Daughter Graduates and She’s Gorgeous! [pic]

Where does time go? It seems like Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, was just a pre-teen and now they are celebrating her graduation from high school!
Her mother Toya Wright posted posted this gorgeous picture to her instagram account in celebration of this landmark. No word on what the future plans are for the graduate but Reginae is currently on WeTVs reality show Growing Up Hip Hop.
