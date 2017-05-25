MIGOS, KATY PERRY: Shoot Down SNL Rumors

Migos was the center of online chatter this week after reports went out that they’d refused to appear alongside drag queens during their performance with Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live. But a rep for the group has come forth to shoot down those reports.
The story going around was that Quavo, Offset and Takeoff were set to take the stage with Perry to perform their collaborative single “Bon Appetit,” but allegedly refused because of the involvement of drag queens as part of the set. However, a spokesperson for the group tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the story is “false and completely fabricated.” And a rep for Katy Perry also denies the story. (Spin)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Drag queen Brita Filter says there were numerous changes throughout the rehearsal process and ultimately they decided to feature only people of color at the table.
- Given Migos’ history of homophobic comments, press and fans were quick to believe the story.
- This is why you can’t believe everything you see or hear.
- The first tip-off the story should have been that they performed with drag queens during the broadcast.
30 Pictures Of Migos… Just Because!
21 photos Launch gallery
30 Pictures Of Migos… Just Because!
1.1 of 21
2.2 of 21
3.3 of 21
4.4 of 21
5.5 of 21
6.6 of 21
7.7 of 21
8.8 of 21
9.9 of 21
10.10 of 21
11.11 of 21
12.12 of 21
13.13 of 21
14.14 of 21
15.15 of 21
16.16 of 21
17.17 of 21
18.18 of 21
19.19 of 21
20.20 of 21
21.21 of 21
comments – Add Yours