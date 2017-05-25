MIGOS, KATY PERRY: Shoot Down SNL Rumors

Migos was the center of online chatter this week after reports went out that they’d refused to appear alongside drag queens during their performance with Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live. But a rep for the group has come forth to shoot down those reports.

The story going around was that Quavo, Offset and Takeoff were set to take the stage with Perry to perform their collaborative single “Bon Appetit,” but allegedly refused because of the involvement of drag queens as part of the set. However, a spokesperson for the group tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the story is “false and completely fabricated.” And a rep for Katy Perry also denies the story. (Spin)

