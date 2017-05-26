Mila J

Mila J

Photo by Mila J

Music
Home > Music

Mila J Poses For Playboy!

Mila J thirst trapping for Playboy

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 36 mins ago
Leave a comment

 

Coming off the release of her surprise album last month Dopamine, R&B vixen Mila J decided to pose for Playboy and answer some questions about her music & sex-appeal in the process.

Keeping her clothes on however, Mila still manages keep things sexy by rocking an all black mini-skirt, Playboy socks, see-through blouse, and a raunchy leather, studded ensemble as well.

Check out the pics [here]

24 Pictures Of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sisters Mila J & Miyoko (PHOTOS)

24 photos Launch gallery

24 Pictures Of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sisters Mila J & Miyoko (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Mila J Poses For Playboy!

24 Pictures Of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sisters Mila J & Miyoko (PHOTOS)

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 23 hours ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 24 hours ago
05.25.17
Inspirational: Teacher Surprises student with cap and gown…
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris…
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 3 days ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert…
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 3 days ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 7 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Photos