Three More People Arrested In The Manchester Attack

British police say they’ve arrested three more men in connection with Monday night’s suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Authorities fear that the bomber, Salman Abedi, may not have acted alone and are investigating the possibility he was part of a wider network. The three arrested are in custody, as is a fourth man — reportedly the bomber’s brother — who was arrested yesterday (Tuesday). Meanwhile, officials say dozens of people remain hospitalized with 20 listed in critical condition with loss of limbs and major organ damage. (Telegraph)

