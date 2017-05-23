Listen To Meek Mill’s New Song “Glow Up”

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Listen To Meek Mill’s New Song “Glow Up”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


No slowing up for Meek Mill, as he drops off another street banger titled “Glow Up”. He also hinted on IG that we are getting some visuals soon:

I feel like every video should be real life! #glowup today at 6pm dropping on meekmill.com #1942lit “GOD YOU B ON SOME ISH PATCH” 😂😂😂😂

Not only is Meek gearing up for an album and DC 4.5, he’s also about to hit the road with Yo Gotti! We ain’t mad at the hustle Meek, stream the full song below and well hit you with those visuals once they are posted!

 

 

2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

7 photos Launch gallery

The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

Continue reading The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

The Worlds Richest Rappers In 2017

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug Drops A Country Track
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Full Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Queen Sugar’…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 5 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 6 days ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 1 week ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 1 week ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 1 week ago
05.16.17
Photos