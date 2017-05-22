Adrien Broner v Ashely Theophane - Fight Announcement

Adrien Broner v Ashely Theophane – Fight Announcement

Photo by Adrien Broner v Ashely Theophane - Fight Announcement

Adrien Broner Thrown in Jail!

The Cincinnati Boxer Is in Legal Trouble Once Again

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
The legal troubles continue for Cincinnati boxer Adrien Broner, this time it’s resulting in three days in jail.  Broner pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for an incident at a Kenton County bar in 2014.  But since Broner failed to show up for prior court dates related to this case he was sentenced to three days in jail and was immediately handcuffed and taken into custody today.

Most recently Borner was pulled over for an open warrant in Kentucky while driving a rented SUV that had eight bullet holes in the side.  Broner told police that he had been shot at after leaving a Cincinnati bar.

Broner will do his three days in the Kenton County Detention Center.

